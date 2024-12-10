Path of Exile 2 devs finally address unrewarding drop rates—and there’s good news

Though Path of Exile 2 has been seeing unprecedented player counts and receiving stellar reviews, the game’s loot system leaves a lot to be desired. After players complained the game wasn’t rewarding enough, the devs have finally stepped in to patch things up.

In a Dec. 10 blog post outlining current and upcoming changes to the game, which is currently out as an early access title with a $30 price tag (and will remain as such for at least half a year), the developers at Grinding Gear Games addressed the numerous concerns expressed by both hardcore and new players. One of the major points of contention for the community has been the loot, or lack thereof, as beating a challenging boss would often net you a few white items, maybe some currency, and, if you’re really lucky, a useless magic or rare item. This made for quite the unfun and unsatisfying experience, and many players expressed that they would not be running the endgame or campaign loops. Thankfully, the devs looked at the feedback and decided to step in, bumping drop rates significantly, especially for campaign boss kills.

One could spend an hour on a boss like Jamanra only to receive literally nothing from it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players should also see a significant increase in the quality of loot dropped by rare enemies. Each buff the rare enemy has contributes to the rarity of the loot they drop, and the developers made rare enemies spawn with more buffs more often, increasing the frequency of your encountering a kitted-out rare enemy that has a great chance of giving you some awesome items and currency. Currency drop rates have also been increased by up to 500 percent, and players should now have a lot more of the various currency items to help them craft their dream weapons and armor via enchantments.

As a bonus, the devs also added the option to teleport between discovered checkpoints on any given map to make exploration of PoE 2‘s massive maps more enjoyable and reduce the amount of backtracking. Checkpoints have also been added to every entrance and exit for extra convenience.

Not all the changes the developers announced have been implemented in this latest patch, and more will be added as early access continues.

