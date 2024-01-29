All Path of Exile classes: All PoE core and Ascendancy subclasses

With so many skills, gems, and items in Path of Exile, you can really dictate how you want to play the game. Your first decision—which class and Ascendancy will you choose?

Your Path of Exile class gives you a general guide for which attributes you’ll want to build and grants you access to skill gems and specific items. Here is a list of every main class and Ascendancy subclass in PoE and their primary attributes.

How many PoE classes are there?

There are seven core classes in PoE; three “pure” classes built around one attribute, and four hybrid classes that benefit from multiple attribute stacking. There are 19 total Ascendancy subclasses to choose from, but you’ll only be able to pick from three for each main class (one for Scion).

In PoE, classes are aligned in some way with the game’s main attributes, which are Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. Like many other RPGs, each attribute gives benefits to your character’s stats, with some classes focusing on stacking a specific attribute while others are hybrids, finding a happy medium between two or even all three attributes.

Class Main Attribute Marauder Strength Ranger Dexterity Witch Intelligence Duelist Strength & Dexterity Templar Strength & Intelligence Shadow Dexterity & Intelligence Scion Strength, Dexterity & Intelligence

The greatest part about PoE is your skill and item build doesn’t have to follow the norms of a character’s main class, but note your starting point on PoE’s passive skill tree is entrenched in that class’s primary attribute. This means if you want to pick up skill points for another attribute, you’ll need to spend more skill points to reach that part of the tree when you level up.

Tip: Once you pick a main class, your decision is final. You won’t be able to change and will need to make a new PoE character if you want to try a different class.

All PoE Ascendancy subclasses

Once you complete the Labyrinth and your first Aspirant Trial, you’ll unlock the Ascendancy Tree and will be able to select your subclass. These are miniature versions of PoE’s giant skill tree with their own skill points and let you refine your class even further with extremely powerful passives.

Each of the seven main classes has three Ascendancy subclasses, except for Scion, which only has one. Again, these subclasses act as enhancements to your main classes’ attributes. You are only given eight Ascendancy skill points per character.

Class Ascendancy subclasses Marauder Juggernaut Berserker Chieftain Ranger Deadeye Raider Pathfinder Witch Necromancer Elementalist Occultist Duelist Slayer Gladiator Champion Templar Inquisitor Hierophant Guardian Shadow Assassin Saboteur Trickster Scion Ascendant

If you make a mistake with your subclass choice or want to try a new build, you’ll have to visit the Labyrinth and complete the Aspirant Trial again, then refund your Ascendancy skill points with Orbs of Regret and pick a new subclass at the Altar of Ascendancy.