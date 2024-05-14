Palworld May 14 patch notes: All v0.2.4.0 changes and bugfixes

Palworld got sizable changes in its latest patch, with Version v0.2.4.0 dropping multiple upgrades for Alpha Pals and the game’s bosses—both to make things more fair and rewarding.

Palworld patch v0.2.4.0 only focuses on a few things; Alpha Pals, bosses, items, and a few key bug fixes. Don’t let this simple update fool you, however, as it is one of the first times we have seen the Xbox version of Palworld get an update almost as soon as Steam did, which points to this being some spring cleaning before we finally get the big summer update Pocketpair has been teasing for ages. That will include a new island, Pals, and bosses, so this patch makes a lot of sense when it comes to preparing for what comes next.

Full Palworld version v0.2.4.0 patch notes and changes

Get ready for the frog. Screenshot via Xbox

Balance changes

Alpha Pals and Lucky Pals now have HP modified by 1.2 (slightly larger than normal Pals.)

Any Eggs obtained by breeding now have a “slight chance” to hatch an Alpha Pal.

Enemy Bosses now have had their damage reduction rate decreased by 18 percent. “The HP adjustment above has been adjusted so that battles don’t become too difficult.”

Items and Pals dropped upon character death can be picked up by anyone after 24 hours if not reclaimed. All dropped items and Pals will also disappear after 48 hours.

UI and bug fixes

Minor bug fixes.

Patched a bug that notified all server players when one player finished or failed a raid.

Poached out a bug causing synchronization issues regarding open gates.

Unaddressed issues

Some players, specifically on Xbox are noting dungeons cause the game to crash at various points before completing them. Pocketpair did not note this issue in the patch, though there is a chance it has been fixed under the unlisted bugs in this update.

