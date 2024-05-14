Several Gobfin acting out in a field.
Palworld

Palworld May 14 patch notes: All v0.2.4.0 changes and bugfixes

Bossed and Alpha Pals got some changes.
Cale Michael
Published: May 14, 2024 01:04 am

Palworld got sizable changes in its latest patch, with Version v0.2.4.0 dropping multiple upgrades for Alpha Pals and the game’s bosses—both to make things more fair and rewarding.

Palworld patch v0.2.4.0 only focuses on a few things; Alpha Pals, bosses, items, and a few key bug fixes. Don’t let this simple update fool you, however, as it is one of the first times we have seen the Xbox version of Palworld get an update almost as soon as Steam did, which points to this being some spring cleaning before we finally get the big summer update Pocketpair has been teasing for ages. That will include a new island, Pals, and bosses, so this patch makes a lot of sense when it comes to preparing for what comes next.

Full Palworld version v0.2.4.0 patch notes and changes

Frog samurai Pal in Palworld.
Get ready for the frog. Screenshot via Xbox

Balance changes

  • Alpha Pals and Lucky Pals now have HP modified by 1.2 (slightly larger than normal Pals.)
  • Any Eggs obtained by breeding now have a “slight chance” to hatch an Alpha Pal.
  • Enemy Bosses now have had their damage reduction rate decreased by 18 percent.
    • “The HP adjustment above has been adjusted so that battles don’t become too difficult.”
  • Items and Pals dropped upon character death can be picked up by anyone after 24 hours if not reclaimed. All dropped items and Pals will also disappear after 48 hours.

UI and bug fixes

  • Minor bug fixes. 
  • Patched a bug that notified all server players when one player finished or failed a raid. 
  • Poached out a bug causing synchronization issues regarding open gates.

Unaddressed issues

Some players, specifically on Xbox are noting dungeons cause the game to crash at various points before completing them. Pocketpair did not note this issue in the patch, though there is a chance it has been fixed under the unlisted bugs in this update.

Palworld shows off new Pals, teases new island and content for summer update
Frog samurai Pal in Palworld.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Palworld shows off new Pals, teases new island and content for summer update
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 29, 2024
Palworld players have spent more than 1.3 billion hours in the game—with more to come
Players in Palworld flying with their pals.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Palworld players have spent more than 1.3 billion hours in the game—with more to come
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 29, 2024
This Palworld player's perfect 'Anubase' will inspire you to rebuild your old mining camps
Anubis Statue location in Palworld's volcanic region
Category: Palworld
Palworld
This Palworld player’s perfect ‘Anubase’ will inspire you to rebuild your old mining camps
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 24, 2024
