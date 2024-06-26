How to find and beat the Oil Rig Stronghold in Palworld

The Oil Rig Stronghold is a new raid in Palworld that tests your mettle against tough enemies and impossible odds.

Not only do you need to find it somewhere in the vast ocean, but you also need to be able to survive against waves of enemies and structures built to make any attempt on the facility a nightmare. However, there’s a way to get around it.

Oil Rig Stronghold location in Palworld

Starting in the fog. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Oil Rig Stronghold is at coordinates 608, -435 on Palworld‘s map in the middle of the ocean. It’s encompassed in fog, so you won’t see the stronghold until you get close to it. Finding it’s the easy part here though; actually managing to land on the Oil Rig Stronghold is the true task, depending on how you approach the structure.

DODGE! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you approach riding a Pal that can fly, the rig’s anti-air lasers shoot you out of the sky faster than you can react. As such, the only way to get to the rig is by using a swimming Pal that won’t activate the lasers or through some sheer dumb luck by tanking the damage long enough to land on the ring.

These anti-air cannons are pinpoint and guaranteed to hit and stun lock you in place.

What to do at Palworld’s Oil Rig Stronghold

Revenge time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you arrive, alarms sound, and enemies start running toward you. These guys are all over level 50 and are packed with heavy-hitting weapons, so if you haven’t got high-tier armor and weapons chances are you will fall before you even begin.

If you get through the wave of enemies and live to tell the tale, head to those pesky anti-air towers and destroy them. As you approach them on the rig you’ll find terminals you can access to destroy them. Once destroyed, the anti-air lasers won’t respawn, making return trips to the island much easier.

Just rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for your main goal, there are two things to look out for on the rig: Kill any NPCs you come across as they drop precious Crude Oil, used to make Plasteel. You can also find large yellow chests that act as the main raid reward. Upon completion, you should get a bunch of rare random items. These chests don’t respawn, though, so once you have the goods, there is very little reason to return to the rig in the future. These chests are hidden deep within the rig, so it might take considerable time to find one.

