A screenshot of the Palworld main character in front of a purple chest.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Palworld

How to get Lockpicking Tool in Palworld

Thief time.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 06:54 pm

Few things are as frustrating in Palworld as finding a locked chest filled with goodies but not having the required key to open them—but the Lockpicking Tool can certainly help, and we’ll tell you how to get them.

Lockpicking Tools were added to Palworld in the Sakurajima Update, alongside plenty of other new Technology and Pals to find and capture, and, unlike other aspects of the long-awaited update, can be accessed early in a new save. With Lockpicking Tools in your pocket, you’ll never have to worry about stumbling across a chest and having no way to open it. Read on to find out exactly what you need.

How to make Lockpicking Tools in Palworld

Lockpicking Tools in Palworld highlighted in a player inventory
Pick your best shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like every piece of Technology in Palworld, Lockpicking Tools must be unlocked in the Technology Tree to access them—and various levels of Lockpicking Tools increase your chances of getting inside locked chests.

Lockpicking Tools first become available in Palworld once you hit level 16, with two additional tiers available at level 28 and level 51. With each tier increase, the amount of resources—and the quality of those resources—increases significantly.

You can see each of the available types of Lockpicking Tools below, alongside their crafting requirements.

LevelNameCrafting requirements
16Lockpicking Tool v110x Ingot
10x Paldium Fragment
5x Nail
28Lockpicking Tool v220x Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
10x Nail
51Lockpicking Tool v330x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Paldium Fragment
20x Nail
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
