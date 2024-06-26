How to get Lockpicking Tool in Palworld

Few things are as frustrating in Palworld as finding a locked chest filled with goodies but not having the required key to open them—but the Lockpicking Tool can certainly help, and we’ll tell you how to get them.

Lockpicking Tools were added to Palworld in the Sakurajima Update, alongside plenty of other new Technology and Pals to find and capture, and, unlike other aspects of the long-awaited update, can be accessed early in a new save. With Lockpicking Tools in your pocket, you’ll never have to worry about stumbling across a chest and having no way to open it. Read on to find out exactly what you need.

How to make Lockpicking Tools in Palworld

Pick your best shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like every piece of Technology in Palworld, Lockpicking Tools must be unlocked in the Technology Tree to access them—and various levels of Lockpicking Tools increase your chances of getting inside locked chests.

Lockpicking Tools first become available in Palworld once you hit level 16, with two additional tiers available at level 28 and level 51. With each tier increase, the amount of resources—and the quality of those resources—increases significantly.

You can see each of the available types of Lockpicking Tools below, alongside their crafting requirements.

Level Name Crafting requirements 16 Lockpicking Tool v1 10x Ingot

10x Paldium Fragment

5x Nail 28 Lockpicking Tool v2 20x Ingot

20x Paldium Fragment

10x Nail 51 Lockpicking Tool v3 30x Pal Metal Ingot

30x Paldium Fragment

20x Nail

