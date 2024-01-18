Category:
Palworld

How to heal Pals in Palworld

I'll take care of you.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jan 18, 2024 01:42 pm
Vixy being petted in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair YouTube

Pals are a valuable asset in Palworld to assist on your adventures and manage tasks at your base, but to do so, you need to make sure they have a clean bill of health.

Though Pals you catch cannot die in Palworld unless you use a specific item, they can sustain damage from combat, base Raids, or neglect if you forget to give them food. If this happens, you’ll need to nurture them back to full health.

Fortunately, healing Pals in Palworld doesn’t take too much effort, and your buddies will be fighting fit in no time if you follow this guide.

How to heal Pals in Palworld

A Palbox inventory in Palworld showing the status of caught Pals.
Palbox heals all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest way to heal Pals in Palworld is to have them inactive in your party. As long as the Pal isn’t hungry or starving, and isn’t in active combat, the health of your Pals will automatically regenerate over time.

To benefit from this feature, it’s advisable to always have a steady supply of food in your inventory for whenever it’s required. Once you’ve unlocked Ancient Technology Points, you can use a Feed Bag to automatically feed you and your Pals by putting food in the inventory slot on your character.

Alternatively, Pals can be healed back at your base using the Palbox. When you place a Pal inside your Palbox, their health will automatically regenerate—and this remains the case if they are working at your base, as long as they are fed. This means after a Raid on your base, you don’t need to worry about manually healing each Pal if it gets attacked.

Rather confusingly, medical items do not heal Pals’ health, and are instead used for situations where your Pal sustains an injury, like a Sprain or Fracture. Hovering over a medicine item will say what it’s used for, and explicitly states it doesn’t heal Pal health.

