Palworld

How to find Egg Ingredient in Palworld

Find Chikipi to get Eggs.
Dipanjan Dey
Published: Jan 21, 2024 02:58 pm
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Palworld, there are a few consumable ingredients you can farm to cook different recipes and meals. Eggs are an ingredient required to prepare dishes like Cake, Omelet, and Fried Egg, so you need to know how to get this item. Here’s how to find and farm Eggs in Palworld.

How to get Eggs in Palworld

Image showing a group of Chikipi in Palworld
Find Chikipi near the Plateau of Beginnings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eggs can be acquired from Chikipi, a wild Pal found all around the world. You can hunt this creature to get Chikipi Poultry and Eggs. Usually, they travel in packs so you can use a Bow or guns to eliminate wild creatures quickly. I recommend catching multiple Chikipi and assigning that to the Ranch at your base.

Where to find Chikipi in Palworld (Map Location)

Image showing the map in Palworld
Get Eggs by hunting Chikipi in Palworld. Image by Dot Esports

Chikipi is a Neutral-type Pal found all around the map in Palworld. The best location I discovered is the area near the Plateau of Beginnings fast travel point. There are plenty of Chikipi, Lamball, Cattiva, and Foxparks in this area. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the precise location of the Chikipi spawn point.

How to farm Eggs in Palworld

You can farm Eggs, Cloth, Wool, High-Quality Cloth, Honey, Milk, and similar items at your base in Palworld by building a Ranch. Assigning specific Pals to the Ranch allows you to farm these resources passively. Open the build menu and scroll to the Pal section to select the Ranch schematic.

Use Wood, Stone, and Fiber to build the Ranch at your base. Once that’s done, assign Pals like Chikipi, Lamball, Mozzarina, Woolipop, Caprity, Melpaca, Sibelyx, and others to the Ranch to produce items. Build a Cooking Station at your base to cook various dishes like Hot Milk, Fried Egg, Pancake, Roast Rushroar, Lamball Kebab, Grilled Chikipi, and other meals.

Dipanjan Dey
Dipanjan Dey started his gaming journey with Doom 2 and Contra: Legacy of War back in 1997. Naturally, he gravitated to RPGs and FPS titles like Call of Duty, Halo, and CS:GO. Dipanjan has been covering stories and writing about video games for the past five years. Dipanjan has been working as a Weekend Freelance Author for Dot Esports since August 2022, covering titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, CoD, and new releases.