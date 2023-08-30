The worst Overwatch 2 support heroes: Who to choose instead

With the addition of a new hero and numerous balance changes to heroes in Overwatch 2 season six, it might be difficult to figure out which heroes are especially useful to play and which ones you might want to refrain from selecting.

While some heroes boast high pick rates, those popular heroes don’t necessarily always have especially high win percentages. Conversely, there are some relatively niche heroes that disproportionately excel in the right circumstances.

Thus, we’re going to dive into which heroes might get played a little bit more than they should and which heroes you should perhaps be thinking about playing more regularly in the support role. I’m a firm believer that the way to have success on the competitive ladder is to do what is more comfortable for you, but at the same time, keeping an open mind to learning new heroes and understanding when your go-to pick isn’t optimal could be the difference between ranking up and staying hard stuck in Silver.

Worst Overwatch 2 support heroes

To clarify, this isn’t to say that any of these heroes are inherently unplayable. If you’re exceptional at any hero in the game, you can rank up. But these heroes stick out as being a little bit less valuable given their pick rates that you can find on Overbuff.

Kiriko

Hitting Kunai headshots is fun, but she might be picked more than she should. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you can avoid her Swift Step bugging out, Kiriko is one of the more fun support heroes in the game. But it seems as though that’s a bit of a problem. While hitting headshots with her Kunai is addicting, her win rate in competitive is lackluster due to her overuse.

Kiriko’s ultimate ability and her Protection Suzu are the most valuable assets that she provides to a team. If you’re looking to counter a specific enemy hero who revolves around debuffing your teammates, like Ana or Junker Queen, Kiriko is a great choice. But if the enemy Ana is only using her ability to buff her healing of an ally, you might be better suited just running with an Ana of your own.

Lifeweaver

The Thai healer has been buffed countless times, but he’s still one of the worst-performing supports. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

He’s not nearly as weak as he was before season six, but Lifeweaver still has the worst win rate of any support on the competitive ladder in August, according to Overbuff. His utility abilities can be useful in certain niche circumstances and he has some exciting combos with Reinhardt.

But that doesn’t seem to be quite enough to make him as viable as other heroes in the game. Despite being in the bottom half of support heroes as far as pick rate is concerned, he still has the lowest win percentage.

Support heroes you should pick in Overwatch 2

There are numerous quality alternatives to Kiriko and Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2, but here are a few heroes who are underrepresented in the meta and can be used to great effect. The point here isn’t to say that one hero is always the “best pick.” Instead, I’ll explain how some heroes who don’t get enough credit could help you turn games in your favor.

Brigitte

Her shield and crowd control abilities are perfect against flankers. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Brigitte is the best anti-dive support hero in the game and boasts one of the top win rates in the game, according to Overbuff. This is largely because she’s typically selected as a counter to dive comps, instead of being immediately locked in on the hero select screen.

Her shield and abilities are the bane of popular flanking heroes like Tracer, who consistently dominates the competitive ladder. You won’t always want to pick Brigitte, but in the right situation, her kit can be the difference between repeatedly dying to flankers and winning a match.

Lúcio

Sometimes you just need a little bit of speed to beat the other team to the point. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lúcio is one of the least selected support heroes in the game, but in many situations, the speed boost he provides is crucial. Especially on the new Flashpoint maps, Suravasa and New Junk City, Lúcio’s ability to get your team moving quickly as a collective is indispensable. I highly recommend using Lúcio on Control Point and Flashpoint maps.

