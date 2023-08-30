Overwatch 2 has an ever-expanding roster of heroes to choose from, spanning across the tank, damage, and healer classes, but if you are new to the game then it can be a challenge to know which characters are the most suitable for beginners.

That’s where we come in, as we are going to be ranking some of the easiest heroes to start off with in the game.

This will include characters across all three of the classes so that no matter how you like to play, you are sure to find the hero that suits you best when it comes to taking your first steps into the world of Overwatch 2.

The 10 best heroes for beginners in Overwatch 2

10) Tank: Winston

Beware the scientist. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Winston is a great hero for beginners who want to jump straight into the game (both literally and figuratively). His abilities are very easy to navigate and get to grips with, especially his weapon—the Tesla Cannon—which shoots out forks of electricity that automatically lock onto and shock enemies.

The secondary fire of his weapon was a new addition to Overwatch 2 from Overwatch, but it is just as easy to use as the primary fire.

Though becoming a pro Winston might take some time, using him is an effective way to start learning the basics of the tank class in Overwatch 2.

9) Damage: Junkrat

Bombs away. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If aiming isn’t your thing, then look no further than Junkrat. His explosive nature makes him a character that is able to get multiple kills with ease without precision, with his ultimate ability Rip-Tire (an exploding tire that the player maneuvers and can detonate at will) emphasizing this.

Related: Overwatch 2 player proves 3 ultimates are still no match for Junkrat

Those who are new to Overwatch 2 and who don’t have a great deal of experience with shooting games are sure to enjoy the freedom of Junkrat, with no locking on, honing in, or headshots required to get kills.

He is also a great character for those who enjoy a bit of chaotic joy in their gaming sessions, though he does have quite a lot of characters who can effectively counter him.

8) Damage: Torbjorn

Raise a glass. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Torbjorn is an expert engineer who can throw down a turret in the game which will automatically lock onto and shoot at enemies during a match. This can make for a fun way for new players to get some easy kills against unprotected enemies.

Torb’s Rivet Gun is also easy to use, with both a long-range and short-range fire available. His Forge Hammer can be a little trickier to used to, but most players will mainly be using it to fix up their turret rather than getting kills.

7) Tank: D.Va

GG. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

D.Va is a divisive character in that some players argue that she is easy to use, while others consider her one of the toughest tanks in the game to master.

She makes it onto our list thanks to how easy she is to pick up and play, no matter what skill level you are, thanks to her maneuverability and simplistic control scheme.

Her Self Destruct ultimate is also a crowd-pleaser that can rack up some serious kills for even the most novice of players.

6) Damage: Reaper

Fear the Reaper. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Much like D.Va, Reaper has fantastic maneuverability and this can be a particularly appealing aspect of any character for new players. Not only that, but he is also an up-close and personal shooter. It might not always be as easy as just running in close and shooting your enemies in the face, but sometimes it can be.

Reaper’s Wraith Form can be the perfect escape tactic, while his Death Blossom ultimate is another that can bring in the kills quickly and fiercely for new and veteran players alike.

5) Damage: Soldier: 76

Got you in my sights. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you are an Overwatch 2 newbie coming from the likes of Call of Duty or CS:GO, then Soldier: 76 is the perfect choice of hero.

His skill set is basic and sure to be easy to adjust to for experienced FPS fans. Soldier’s Tactical Visor ultimate goes full aimbot too, which can be helpful for those who might not be as well acquainted with shooters.

Related: Overwatch players are already tired of facing one overpowered hero following recent buffs

A soldier and shooter through and through, Soldier: 76 is a must for fans of your standard FPS who are considering trying out Overwatch 2.

4) Healer: Moira

Orbs for days. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s rare to find a game in Overwatch 2 that doesn’t have a Moira lurking somewhere, and there’s a good reason for that.

Moira balances out damage with healing due to her Biotic Orb, which can either hurt enemies or heal teammates (depending on the player’s choice). Her orbs don’t need a ton of precision, all you need to do is launch them into the general area of your teammates or enemies and it will do the job.

Her Biotic Grasp damage attack isn’t hugely strong but, much like her orbs, you don’t need to aim with it as it will automatically lock onto nearby enemies.

With quick getaways and both healing and damage options available, Moira makes for a great choice of character for beginner healers (so long as they don’t go full attack Moira).

3) Healer: Lucio

Breaking it down. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lucio is an excellent all-rounder when it comes to healing, with his music able to both heal teammates and speed them up if necessary.

One of the best things about Lucio is that you don’t have to manually heal your teammates, nor do you have to focus on one teammate at a time. Lucio heals within a certain radius so as long as you stick close to your teammates, you can heal them continuously.

Lucio’s Sound Barrier ultimate provides a hefty barrier of temporary extra health, which can be a game changer when it comes to protecting the team from destructive ultimates.

He can also use his Soundwave ability to boop players off the map and his wall-riding passive skill to pull off some impressive moves while he does so.

2) Tank: Reinhardt

Hammer time. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reinhardt is the epitome of a tank in every sense of the word. He has a hefty health bar and a gigantic shield that can regenerate over time.

While playing Rein isn’t always as easy as simply holding up your shield, that is definitely a way that he can be played. Well-timed uses of his Fire Strike projectile can also deal some damaging blows to the enemy, whilst his Earthshatter ultimate can lead to multiple kills when paired with teammates’ abilities.

Rein’s Charge skill is also an easy yet effective move, as it can lead to a one-shot kill if you manage to pin an enemy down.

For beginners looking for the ultimate tank experience in Overwatch 2, look no further than Reinhardt.

1) Healer: Mercy

Guardian angel. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Last but not least is Mercy, one of the most prolific healers in the game whose skillset makes her a well-picked choice for beginners looking to jump into a healing position.

Mercy might only be able to heal one player at a time with her Caduceus Staff (except when she uses her Valkyrie ultimate), but she can do so with ease and without having to recharge. Her healing is also hugely powerful, allowing her to restore a teammate to full health in almost no time at all. She can also whip out her Caduceus Blaster to finish off any low-health enemies.

Related: Blizzard finally acknowledges Overwatch 2’s real problem—Mercy

The strength of Mercy’s character comes from her evasive abilities, which can make her a real nuisance for the enemy team. Her Angelic Descent skill allows her to descend slowly in the air and her Guardian Angel ability lets her fly to her nearest teammate, both of which can lead to quick escapes from sticky situations.

It’s all about dodging and weaving with Mercy and while this might sound tricky to beginners, she is pretty easy to master as a character.

The simplicity of her skillset combined with the ease with which her abilities can be used and the power of her healing make Mercy a brilliant choice for beginner healers in Overwatch 2.

About the author