Overwatch 2 player proves 3 ultimates are still no match for Junkrat

Ultimate abilities in Overwatch 2 are supposed to have game-altering potential, and when used in succession, they very regularly at least shift the momentum of a teamfight. Whether it’s a DPS ultimate intended to take out three players at once or a support ultimate that negates a massive influx of damage from the enemy team, these abilities are meant to have to be massively impactful.

But one player recently displayed just how seamlessly an ultimate, or even three ultimates, can be snubbed during a match on Oasis’ University control point. Using Junkrat, this player stifled a Soldier: 76 Tactical Visor by blowing them up from behind.

Afterward, the Junkrat player eliminated a Mei with a direct grenade hit as she attempted to throw out her Blizzard ultimate. As the enemy team continued to try to swing the fight back into their favor, their Moira player popped Coalescence, and in just a matter of seconds, the Junkrat player, again, eliminated the ult-ing enemy player.

In the span of fewer than 10 seconds, this Junkrat player took out three separate players immediately after they popped their ultimate on the way to a five-player kill streak that not only solidified a lead in the game but gave their team a distinct advantage in ultimate economy as well.

Junkrat isn’t necessarily the most powerful DPS hero in Overwatch 2, but given his ability to pump out massive amounts of burst damage, this play serves as a prime example that players should be aware of where the enemy Junkrat is before popping ultimate abilities.