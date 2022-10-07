Why your aim feels off in Overwatch 2 | Best aim settings in Overwatch 2

Overwatch players are unlikely to have a tough time when switching to the second generation of the game. Adjusting the in-game settings to your previous configuration in Overwatch should be enough to get you going, but there can also be some controls and sensitivities that just don’t feel the same.

Soon after the game’s release, fans noticed that aiming in Overwatch 2 felt off compared to the previous title. Multiple threads were created on community forums and Reddit trying to find what was causing aiming to be weird in Overwatch 2.

The difference in Overwatch 2’s aiming was already present during the game’s beta. Most fans expected the situation to get fixed with the game’s official release, but that wasn’t the case.

Why does your aim feel off in Overwatch 2?

There are a couple of theories on why aiming might feel off in Overwatch 2. Problems in hit registration, frame rate inconsistencies, certain graphics settings acting up, and the default mouse input settings are the current suspected culprits of why aiming may not be the same in Overwatch 2.

If there’s actually a fundamental flaw that’s causing the difference in Overwatch 2 when it comes to aiming, it’ll be up to Blizzard to completely fix it. There are also a couple of solutions that community members submitted, and you can try those out in the meantime to see if they make a difference.

Turn on High Precision Mouse Input in Overwatch 2

Launch Overwatch 2.

Head to Settings and then Gameplay.

Scroll to the bottom and enable High Precision Mouse Input.

This setting was automatically enabled in Overwatch, but it can be off for some players in the second title.

Adjust your graphics settings

Pushing your gaming system to its limits may not always be the best idea. The graphical adjustments below could improve the overall aiming experience in Overwatch 2, and you can revert back to your old settings if you don’t see a difference.

Navigate to your in-game settings.

Turn off Dynamic and Automatic Resolution Scaling.

Turn off FSR and DLSS.

Cap your frame rate to one frame above your monitor’s refresh rate.

Turn off V-Sync.

Adjust your aiming settings in Overwatch 2

Aiming and sensitivity settings tend to be highly personal. If you were just playing with the default settings in Overwatch, you could benefit from using the best aim settings in Overwatch 2. While console players will have more settings to consider, PC players will need to find the best sensitivity settings that fit their playstyle.