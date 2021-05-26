The best Overwatch controller settings

When you first start playing Overwatch, you’ll learn the ropes with default settings. These settings are usually set by the developer for the best experience, but you can always do better.

Considering each player has their own style, you can benefit from customizing your settings. Once your layout is optimized for your play style, you should start feeling more comfortable while playing Overwatch.

Personal preferences play a huge role while deciding settings, and it isn’t easy to declare a certain set of settings as the best. It’s relatively easy to notice a clear trend in veteran players’ settings, however. Experienced players spend a decent chunk of time finetuning their settings. You can take a page out of their books to kick your journey off and adjust them later on to make them perfect for you.

Here are the best controller settings for Overwatch.