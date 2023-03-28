Who is Torbjörn’s wife in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s engineering character Torbjörn Lindholm has been a part of the game since its original announcement in 2014, and his family life has repeatedly made its way into the universe’s lore over the years.

Along with being close friends with the tank hero Reinhardt and a key member of Overwatch, Torb’s daughter Brigitte was even added as a playable support hero in the game, making it a family affair.

However, throughout the life of Overwatch and Overwatch 2, Blizzard has made numerous references to the matriarch of the Lindholm family. By adding Torb’s daughter as a character in the game, it became a natural progression for the game’s developer to also mention the woman that brought her into the world while Torb was off trying to save it.

Ingrid Lindholm is the wife of Torbjörn and mother of Brigitte. Along with being mentioned in dialogue between heroes, she appears a few times in lore-related content that Blizzard has produced.

Who is Ingrid Lindholm, mother of Brigitte?

Ingrid’s first appearance in Overwatch lore came on the 11th page of the comic book Tracer: Reflections. In the final pages of the holiday-themed short graphic novel, various members of the game’s roster are depicted with their families, or doing whatever else they might be expected to do around Christmas.

Screengrab via Overwatch.Blizzard.com

Ingrid is seen snuggling up with her husband, Torbjörn, on a loveseat next to a fireplace at their home. Torb is in full Santa Claus attire, and their close friend Reinhardt is reading stories to all of the family’s children.

Ingrid was brought up again in teasers for Brigitte’s release in early 2018. In a post to the game’s website titled “Story Update: a letter from Torbjörn to his wife,” Blizzard first mentioned Ingrid by name and shared an image of a letter written in Swedish.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Additionally, In Brig’s origin story video, an image of her carrying a hot pie while wearing oven mitts is in the background of a shot that shows Torb and Rein laughing and joking with a young Brigitte.

Ingrid is known among some members of Overwatch, namely Mercy, for making an especially delicious apple pie. One of her dialogue interactions with Torb includes her trying to bargain with him to get Ingrid’s apple pie recipe.

There is no indication that Ingrid will be added to Overwatch 2 as a playable hero, but in an interview on Twitch, one of the game’s developers did mention that some upcoming heroes will be “familiar faces”, suggesting that her addition isn’t out of the question.