When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?

You'll likely need the premium battle pass if you want to unlock her in time.

Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes.

Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.

But as many people have noticed, the hero can’t be used in competitive mode. While there have been numerous bugs, some of which have prevented players from using various heroes on the roster, Kiriko’s locked competitive status is not a bug.

As is the norm with hero releases, Blizzard is preventing players from using Kiriko in competitive mode temporarily for balancing purposes. Until then, players can use Kiriko in quick play and other modes after unlocking her.

Kiriko is the first hero in Overwatch that has ever needed to be unlocked by players. With the move to free-to-play, OW2 players can acquire Kiriko quickly by purchasing the game’s premium battle pass, which costs 1,000 in-game credits. Alternatively, players who don’t wish to spend money can get Kiriko by reaching level 55 in the battle pass.

When does Kiriko release in competitive mode in Overwatch 2?

Kiriko will be unlocked in ranked play beginning on Oct. 18, two weeks after she was released in the game, according to a Blizzard spokesperson. That is the standard amount of time that the developer typically keeps new characters out of competitive mode following their release.

The only thing that makes Kiriko different is that she is also gated behind the battle pass, and given that she’ll be usable on the ladder in less than two weeks, most casual players who don’t purchase the premium battle pass will be at a disadvantage. Reaching level 55 of the battle pass won’t be an easy task for players who can’t, or don’t want to, spend money on the game.