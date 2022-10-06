Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?

One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.

Most of the discussion around Overwatch 2’s battle pass concerned how it dealt with heroes. Instead of releasing new heroes to everyone for free, as Blizzard Entertainment did in the first game, players will now have to level up their free battle pass to tier 55 to unlock that season’s new hero. (Those who purchase the premium battle pass instantly receive the new hero.) While this is an important point of contention, there’s much more to the battle pass than just the hero it grants.

With that being said: is Overwatch 2’s premium battle pass worth it?

What’s included?

First, the facts: Overwatch 2’s premium battle pass costs 1,000 Overwatch coins, which can be purchased with real money. The total comes out to about $9.99 depending on what region you’re in. Purchasing the season one premium battle pass instantly grants a handful of rewards, including new hero Kiriko, the legendary D.Va skin EDM, the Cybermari epic weapon charm, and a 20 percent XP boost that lasts for the entire duration of the season. You can also buy the premium pass plus 20 tiers, which immediately unlocks all of their rewards, for 2,200 Overwatch coins.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Before you purchase the premium pass, you can scroll through all of its tiers to see what it contains. The theme of the first season’s battle pass is cyberpunk, but not all of the cosmetics follow that thread: for example, Junker Queen gets an animal-print skin called tier 40 called Beast Hunter, and Sojourn looks ready for war in her Commando skin, which is awarded at tier 30. There is a pretty decent variety of types of cosmetics available, from newcomers weapon charms and name cards to old favorites like sprays and emotes.

To buy or not to buy

So, based on the available assortment of items, should you purchase the season one battle pass? That depends on a few factors. The most important thing to do prior to making a decision is to take a long, hard look at your play time: after all, if you don’t actually play the game, what’s the point in owning all those cosmetics? The easiest way to unlock them is by playing the game, so if you want a certain item but don’t want to play, you’ll have to shell out quite a few Overwatch coins—200 per tier—to grab whatever it is you want.

Battle passes, whether free or premium, are a time investment. If you put money into purchasing the premium tier, you’re assuming that you’re going to be playing the game enough to get the rewards you want. Though $10 isn’t a huge amount for the number of items you get, especially since you receive a guaranteed Mythic skin for Genji at tier 80 and get access to Kiriko immediately, if you never play, it’s $10 down the drain.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s also a matter of whether you like a given season’s battle pass theme and whether the heroes you like to play received cosmetics. Not every hero will receive something on a single battle pass, particularly high-ticket items like skins.

Overwatch 2’s battle pass price and cosmetic rewards are about in line with other games, like Apex Legends’. Most people will only be able to complete a battle pass for a single game over the course of a season, so it’s important to think about whether you’re planning on spending a lot of time in Overwatch 2 or if you think you’ll just dabble in it. New heroes will come back in the in-game shop in later seasons, but other battle pass rewards may or may not return, so if there’s something you’ve gotta have, it might be a safer choice to buy the premium pass and see if you can get to it.

Before you drop the cash, check out the rewards and decide for yourself whether you think they’re worth 1,000 Overwatch coins.