There's plenty of time to earn all the cosmetics the pass has to offer.

Overwatch 2 may have just begun, but it’s never too soon to keep track of important dates, especially if you want to maximize the value of the season one battle pass.

The season one battle pass, which notably includes the game’s first-ever mythic skin, has 80 total tiers of content to unlock, and the premium version has more than 60 cosmetics in total.

Along with giving players access to the game’s newest hero, Kiriko, the season one battle pass has five legendary skins, three play of the game intros, and a slew of other cosmetics including weapon charms, emotes, souvenirs, and poses. But you need to level up through the battle pass to unlock them.

Each tier of the battle pass requires 10,000 XP to get through, and that XP can come from playing matches as well as completing daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges. In total, you’ll need 800,000 XP to complete the battle pass, so it will be important to make sure you’re knocking out your challenges to reach tier 80 before the season’s end.

When does the Overwatch 2 season one battle pass end?

The Overwatch 2 season one battle pass will end on Monday, Dec. 5. Players can keep track of how much time is left in the season by visiting the battle pass page in-game. In the upper left portion of the screen, the page has a timer letting players know how many days remain in the season.

With season one ending on Dec. 5, the second OW2 season will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 6. This means that players have about nine weeks in total to rack up as much experience as possible before the end of season one.

From weekly and daily challenges alone, players can gain up to 118,000 XP per week, which is just less than 12 levels. By playing Overwatch 2 for a couple of hours a day to complete daily challenges, players should have no issues rolling through the game’s battle pass before the end of the season, so don’t fret if you can’t play one or two days here or there. You’ll still be able to earn all of your cosmetics.