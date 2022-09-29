How much XP does each Overwatch 2 battle pass level require?

Overwatch 2’s new battle pass functions similarly to many free-to-play battle passes out there. It has two tracks, free and premium, each containing a myriad of cosmetics scattered over many tiers. After earning enough experience points to complete a tier, you’ll receive its reward, which could be anything from a skin to a voice line to a weapon charm or more.

Overwatch 2 has pulled out all the stops for its season one battle pass, which is themed around cyberpunk skins and accessories. There are 80 tiers to unlock, with the game’s first-ever Mythic skin waiting at the end. Even beyond the final tier, there are a few new things for dedicated players to unlock; if you’re a completionist, it’s in your best interest to level up your pass as fast as possible to find everything.

That being said, just how long will it take you to level up your battle pass? Here’s everything you need to know.

Battle pass XP tiers

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

As stated previously, both the free and the premium battle pass have 80 tiers. Each tier requires 10,000 XP to receive its reward. You can gain XP by completing matches in just about any of the game’s modes, as well as by finishing daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges. All told, you’ll need to earn 800,000 XP to complete the full battle pass.

On top of what you earn for completing a match, challenges reward you with additional XP for performing specific tasks, like winning three games on a certain map or dealing a certain amount of damage. Daily challenges refresh each day, weekly challenges refresh once a week, and seasonal challenges refresh at the start of each season. Each one grants a specific amount of XP.

Completing a daily challenge awards 3,000 XP, and three are available daily, resulting in a daily maximum of 9,000 XP. Weekly challenges are worth 5,000 XP and 11 are available each week, enabling you to earn up to 55,000 XP per week. If you complete every daily challenge for a week as well as all of that week’s weekly challenges, you’ll earn 118,000 points, enough to move you up 11.8 levels in a week—not counting any seasonal challenges you might complete.

If you’re looking to collect everything you can, it’s best to complete as many challenges as possible while you play, which will, in turn, earn you the maximum amount of XP during the season. This is especially true if you purchased the premium battle pass: to get your money’s worth out of it, you should reach the highest tier possible. There’s no guarantee that battle pass cosmetics will ever return, either, so grab what you can while you can. (New heroes will be available in the in-game shop in subsequent seasons.)