Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics.

With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the game, and all of the Twitch drop goodies are related to her.

Along with being able to earn a Kiriko voice line and spray, players can get a legendary Sukajan skin for her. Additionally, players can get a donut weapon charm, which we learned during the cinematic released today is her favorite food.

Players can get drops by watching their favorite streamer playing Overwatch 2 that has drops enabled. You’ll be able to keep track of your progress by visiting your drops inventory page. The event is split into two separate drops. The first two items available are the voice line and Sukajan skin. Later this month, the drop event for the spray and weapon charm will begin.

Players that wish to get the legendary skin will need to watch six hours of Overwatch 2 on Twitch in total. After the first two hours, viewers can claim the voice line. It will then require another four hours to get the skin.

When the second drop event begins, the Kiriko spray will be claimable after two hours of viewership, and the weapon charm will be available after another three hours of viewership.

When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?

Image via Blizzard

The Overwatch 2 drop event is divided into two separate drops. The first, which began today, will end on Oct. 17 at 1:59am CT. The current drop includes Kiriko’s legendary Sukajan skin.

The second Overwatch 2 Twitch drop will begin later in the day on Oct. 17 and will end a week later on Oct. 24 at 2:00am CT. The second drop will give players a chance to earn the Razor Sharp Kiriko spray and Donut weapon charm.