When does the Overwatch 2 beta start?

Say goodbye to the six-vs-six era of Overwatch and welcome in the new five-vs-five brawl that the game’s sequel Overwatch 2 is set to offer players as the Blizzard-created game enters a new shift in play.

Nearly six years after the release of the first Overwatch, the sequel of the popular multiplayer first-person shooter is ready to inspire a new level of faster gameplay as well as new heroes to join the ensemble from the original.

Overwatch 2 is currently in alpha and is only available to a select group of Blizzard employees and Overwatch pros. But that will soon change at the end of April with the closed beta.

When can you play the closed beta of Overwatch 2?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s closed beta will start on April 26 and the closed beta will be available to fans who sign up. But the first stage of the PvP beta will only be available for PC players. So if you’re a console Overwatch player, you will need to wait sometime or switch to PC on April 26.

The closed beta of Overwatch’s sequel falls directly in line with Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Event, running from April 5 to 25.

Players interested in trying out Overwatch 2 can still sign up through the PlayOverwatch.com website before the closed beta opens on April 26.