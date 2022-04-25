Here are the Overwatch 2 beta’s system requirements on PC

Here's the kind of rig you need to join in.

The Overwatch 2 beta is finally here, launching its first iteration on April 26.

Ahead of the beta, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the system requirements needed to run and play the beta successfully on PC via the Battle.net launcher. Thankfully, the game is not too demanding, but it will definitely help to have a newer build.

The requirements are quite a bit more than what Overwatch 1 currently lists, however. Players who have been sitting on an older rig while playing the original game may be in for a shock when it comes to the new game, which features an overhaul to the game’s graphics engine.

Blizzard suggests that players update to the latest drivers available for their graphics card for the best possible performance in the beta. It also warns that “due to potential changes, the system requirements for this game may change over time.”

Here are the current requirements provided by Blizzard to run the Overwatch 2 beta on PC via Battle.net.

Overwatch 2 beta system requirements

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Minimum requirements (targeting 30fps)

Operating system: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650

Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

Recommended requirements (targeting 60fps on medium settings)