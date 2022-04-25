At long last, Overwatch 2 gameplay is coming to the players invited to the Overwatch 2 PvP closed beta that begins on April 26 and runs until May 17. Invited players will be given access to the closed beta build to get their hands on the new hero Sojourn, the newly reworked heroes, and the new maps set to be introduced in the highly anticipated sequel.

Even players who didn’t receive a direct invite might be able to acquire closed beta access via the closed beta drop program coming to Twitch on April 27, featuring a plethora of partnered streamers. Competitive mode, profiles, and endorsements are currently unavailable during this first closed beta period.

But for those worried about being left behind by those who get in early, don’t be, because in the long run progress in the Overwatch 2 closed beta will not matter that much.

Will Overwatch 2 PvP beta progress carry over?

No. “None of your progress will carry over to the live game because the beta is a work in progress and a method for the team to test out our current Overwatch 2 build,” according to the official press release for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta.

The Overwatch team at Blizzard plans to announce and deploy more beta periods in the future prior to the game’s eventual release, and none of them are expected to maintain progress that will carry over into other beta periods or the official launch.

This should also be expected for single-player progress if and when a single-player beta is released.