It’s difficult to believe that it’s only been one year since Overwatch 2 launched, but with a grand in-game celebration, Blizzard is making sure that players don’t forget that it’s the game’s anniversary.

The Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 is the first-anniversary event for Overwatch since the game moved to free-to-play. In the past year, the game got rid of the loot box system for rewarding cosmetics and replaced it with a cosmetic shop and battle pass that is similar to what players experience in other games like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

However, with the Overwatch 2 Anniversary event, Blizzard has set us up to be able to earn numerous cosmetics for free that were previously only available by purchasing OW coins. Essentially, Blizzard has unvaulted some of the game’s shop cosmetics and made them available via OW credits, which players do not need to spend money on to earn.

When does the Overwatch 2 Anniversary event end?

Blizzard posted on the official Overwatch 2 website that the game’s Anniversary event will end on Oct. 9. The Anniversary Shop will stay in the game for one more week, ending on Oct. 16, one week after the start of Overwatch 2 season seven. This will give players a chance to earn more credits through the season seven battle pass.

With numerous rare cosmetics here for the taking, knowing exactly how long the anniversary event will last is critical. While Blizzard is helping players stack up credits quickly through event-specific challenges, players might need to progress in their battle pass to get the credits they need to earn all the items that they want. So being able to keep an eye on the timing of it all will be important.

