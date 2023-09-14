Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023: Start date, rewards, and more

So much has happened in the past year that it’s almost difficult to believe that it’s been just one year since the release of Overwatch 2, but alas, the Overwatch 2 Anniversary event is upon us.

In less than a week, Blizzard’s team-based shooter will be flooded with the return of players’ favorite event game modes, and the Legendary skins that we didn’t get a chance to purchase will be unvaulted so that we get a second chance to add them to our collection using OW credits instead of needing to use OW coins that cost money.

Blizzard hasn’t released all the details regarding the Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 event yet, but here is everything that we know about the event so far. This piece will be updated as we learn more about the event’s rewards and challenges.

When does the Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 start?

The Overwatch 2 Anniversary 2023 event will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The developers shared this in the game’s latest set of patch notes that was released on Sept. 7. Typically Overwatch 2 events run for about two or three weeks. It’s unclear if Blizzard intends on breaking that precedent for this occasion, but if they were to ever have an extended event, it would likely be to celebrate the game’s birthday.

Overwatch 2 Anniversary event game modes

In the game’s latest patch notes, Blizzard detailed that many of Overwatch 2’s event game modes would return for the Anniversary event. It’s likely that there will be a number of those event modes in the Arcade on a daily rotation.

The patch notes specifically mentioned a number of the game’s more popular modes including the following: Battle for Olympus, Catchi-A-Mari, Starwatch, and Mischief and Magic.

Players will be incentivized to play the Arcade mode games to complete challenges that will help them earn Overwatch credits that can be used to purchase Legendary skins that Blizzard is bringing back to the game’s shop.

Overwatch 2 Anniversary event rewards and skins

Blizzard hasn’t given players specific details on which skins will be unvaulted for the Overwatch 2 Anniversary event, but they did specify that those skins will be purchasable using Overwatch credits, as opposed to Overwatch coins.

The distinction is significant because when a new skin is added to the OW2 shop, they almost always require players to pay with coins, which are largely acquired through real money transactions. Credits on the other hand can be earned simply through playing the game.This piece will be updated when we learn more about what skins will be unvaulted during the Overwatch 2 Anniversary event.

