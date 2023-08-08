Overwatch 2’s Invasion update is finally here, adding a slew of new content to the game, as well as celebrating its first year as a sequel to the original Overwatch.

Season six of OW2 is adding a whole lot more than a new support hero, Illari, and new co-op PvE missions featuring many of the game’s exciting heroes. There are also several limited-time events taking place during the season.

🤖 Invasion Story Missions

☀️ New Support Hero: Illari

💥 New Mode: Flashpoint

✨ And so much more



An all-new adventure awaits in #Overwatch2: Invasion, launching Aug 10 at 12pm PT 👾 pic.twitter.com/1bjlEykChU — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 8, 2023

Although it begins on Aug. 10, the season also marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of Overwatch 2, meaning the limited-time Anniversary event is coming back to celebrate the game. Fans were left wondering where the mode was this past May, which is when it took place in the original game. But this anniversary is for the sequel.

And that’s just one of the events coming during the season. There are new modes, new challenges, and of course some new and returning cosmetics for players to group up on the payload for.

Here are all of the limited-time events in Overwatch 2 during season six.

All Overwatch 2 season 6 events

It all begins on Aug. 10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first event kicks off on day one of season six, and it’s a celebration of the premiere of the PvE co-op mode in Overwatch 2.

King’s Row: Underworld – Aug. 10 to Sept. 5

PvE comes to King’s Row. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Underworld features Overwatch heroes facing off with Null Sector omnics in King’s Row. Little else is known about the event thus far, but it likely features facing off with PvE enemies, grouping up, and working together to complete objectives.

Hero Mastery – Sept. 5

Master the shield, and more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This new event highlights the new Hero Mastery mode, which offers what looks like obstacle course-like challenges tailored to each hero’s ability set. For example, Reinhardt holds a shield and protects teammates, Mercy has to fly around and use her pistol to eliminate foes, and more.

Overwatch 2 Anniversary event – Sept. 19

The first-ever Anniversary limited-time event for OW2 begins on Sept. 19 and features three weeks of returning limited-time modes and cosmetics. It’s unclear if these cosmetics are in the in-game store or OW1 cosmetics to be unlocked in the gallery.

Week one features Battle for Olympus, week two features Starwatch, and week three features Mischief & Magic. This event will likely lead into the end of season six and start of season seven in October.

About the author