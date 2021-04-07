When does Overwatch’s 2021 Archives event end?

Overwatch’s 2021 Archives event started yesterday, giving players access to a plethora of new in-game cosmetics as well as the ability to unlock older seasonal skins.

Lasting three weeks, the event features a number of PvE “missions” that give players the opportunity to earn loot boxes and achievements. The PvE instances also give fans a chance to dive into some of the lore associated with their favorite characters.

The missions available are “Uprising,” “Retribution,” and “Storm Rising.” Along with previously earnable achievements, Blizzard has added some new achievements to all of these missions that many gamers have played through numerous times during past events.

If you’re looking to snag one, or all, of the eight new character skins before this year’s Archives event ends, you have until the last Tuesday of the month.

The 2021 Overwatch Archives event ends on April 27.

Meanwhile, each week, there’s a “Weekly Challenge” that gives players a chance to earn a Lucio, Zenyatta, and Mercy skin. Each week has its own designated hero skin that can be unlocked along with a player icon and spray.

The three weekly challenges will be reset every Tuesday during the Overwatch Archives event.