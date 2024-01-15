Overwatch 2’s transformation into a live-service game has been hit or miss, but every few months, a new season brings new content for players to hop back in for.

Season eight saw the arrival of Mauga, a new tank hero, and season nine is right around the corner with new quality-of-life changes and some big overhauls to existing systems in the game.

Here’s when season eight ends, season nine begins, and what to expect in season nine in Overwatch 2.

When does Overwatch 2 season 8 end?

Overwatch 2 season eight is currently set to end on Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to the in-game timer on the battle pass.

Overwatch 2 season 9 release date

While not official, it looks like OW2’s season nine will begin on Feb. 13. Since season eight is currently scheduled to end on Feb. 13, it’s likely that season nine will also begin on the same day.

What’s in Overwatch 2 season 9?

The season will run into April. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There’s no new hero release in season nine, with the damage hero Venture set to launch in season 10. But there’s plenty else to look forward to in the season that will keep OW2 players excited.

Tank and damage heroes get self-heal

A game-changing addition in season nine is that tank and damage heroes will now have their own version of the support hero’s self-heal passive ability, according to game director Aaron Keller.

“Heroes, maps and game modes are all designed to require teams to work together in order to successfully win a match,” Keller said. “When a team works together—each player using their hero to their fullest potential while relying on each other to execute a strategy—the game feels magical. There’s really no other FPS like it. However, when this isn’t happening and players are all working on their own, the game is far from magical and can become frustrating. The reliance on teammates can simultaneously be one of the best and worst attributes of our game.”

This change could truly shake up the game in every way, depending on how it feels.

Competitive Play changes

Each match will show progress. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At BlizzCon in November 2023, Blizzard confirmed Competitive Play will now update individual player ranks after every match and not just after nine games like has been in place since OW2 launched.

The restrictions on grouping are also being altered as players in Bronze will be able to group up with friends in ranks all the way up to Diamond.

With the new system, placement matches will return. Beginning in season nine, everyone will have to play 10 placement matches each season for something of a soft reset in rank before being placed and beginning to grind the ladder.

A new rank is also being added, even higher than Grandmaster, called “Ultimate.”

Emerald weapon skins

Green. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting in 2024 with season nine, OW2 will add new Competitive rewards, like these Emerald weapon skins, joining Gold as skins that players can use Competitive Points to purchase.

New battle pass and more

As always, season nine will include a battle pass with a specific theme. There could also be some unannounced additions that have yet to be revealed, like a new map, mode, or more.