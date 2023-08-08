When does Illari release in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard dropped a trailer for upcoming Overwatch 2: Invasion, season 6, content, and with it, fans finally got the confirmation they’ve been looking for surrounding the game’s newest support hero: Illari.

Illari will serve as the latest addition to the game’s roster of nearly 40 heroes in total, and as the trailer thoroughly previewed, her solar-charged powers have the potential to be quite menacing. Though Blizzard didn’t announce any specifics regarding Illari in the trailer itself other than to tease some gameplay footage of her, there are a few things we can confirm about the new hero based on precedent that the devs have set for new heroes in Overwatch 2.

When can you get Illari in Overwatch 2?

Illari will be available to players as soon as Overwatch 2: Invasion, season six, begins on Thursday, Aug. 10. Typically, Blizzard has a rolling start to the season shortly after 1:00pm CT, but it could be later or earlier. We’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled on Thursday to hear word from Blizzard regarding the exact timing.

Once the season begins, players that purchase the premium season six battle pass will immediately gain access to the new hero. Those that chose to to play the game without buying the battle pass will have to grind to tier 45 before unlocking Illari.

As is tradition with new hero additions, you should expect to see someone playing Illari in practically every game of Quick Play for the first two weeks of the season because she will not be available in Competitive.

Usually OW2 seasons start on a Tuesday, so I’m unsure if Blizzard will make us wait until Aug. 24 to play Illari on the competitive ladder, or if they will give her to us on Aug. 22. Either way, you’ll have somewhere between 10-14 days to test her out before worrying about your rank being on the line.

