New Overwatch 2 support hero Illari’s abilities shown off in season 6 trailer

She looks like she's going to be an absolute menace.

Unlike in previous hero reveals, Blizzard gave Overwatch 2 players an ample amount of breadcrumbs ahead of season six to tease the game’s new support hero Illari.

So when the Overwatch 2: Invasion, season six, trailer dropped today, it was no surprise that the solar-powered support wielding an oversized Inca-themed blaster made an appearance. But the display of her unique, and explosive, abilities certainly turned some heads.

Blizzard hasn’t revealed exactly what Illari’s ability kit will be, but it certainly made sure to show off all her abilities during the two-minute trailer today. The Illari reveal section of the trailer starts by showing her using her weapon to damage an enemy, confirming that her weapon isn’t exclusively for healing.

She then uses an ability to break free from the crowd control effects of an Orisa ultimate. In doing so, she also jumps into the sky, showing that she should have reasonably strong movement abilities, similar to Baptiste.

Afterward, Illari does what seems to be her ultimate ability as she shouts “face the sunrise” while flying into the sky and shooting a projectile that explodes multiple enemies, almost like Bastion’s Tactical Grenade but much stronger.

During the Flashpoint section of the trailer, we see what will almost assuredly be her most talked about ability—a healing turret. As she runs into battle, Illari throws a projectile across a room that sticks onto a wall and begins healing her ally.

Illari will come to Overwatch 2 on Thursday, Aug. 10 when season six begins, likely sometime in the afternoon. Typically, seasons begin sometime shortly after 1pm CT, but if you try to get into the game too quickly after the new season starts, the servers tend to be buggy.

