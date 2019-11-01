What Overwatch 2 modes are available for original Overwatch players?

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch 2 has been officially announced at BlizzCon 2019 as a standalone game. Touting three new PvP maps, new looks for old favorites, and PvE-centric story missions and hero customization, Overwatch 2 is set to be the next chapter for fans.

Blizzard still isn’t quite ready to give up on the predecessor, however. Players who got into Overwatch purely for PvP matches will be relieved to know that Jeff Kaplan, lead designer on Overwatch, promised the community that Overwatch 2’s PvP aspects and new heroes will be playable in the original.

Jeff OW1 explanation Clip of Blizzard Playing StarCraft II – Clipped by dr4gonbl4z3r_dota

This means that players from both games will be able to play the same PvP maps with each other. Due to Overwatch 2 being a brand new engine to accommodate PvE elements, it seems unlikely that the original will receive the graphical updates promised by Blizzard.

The main draw for Overwatch 2 will be the campaign mode set all around the world. The sequel will expand on the familiar maps already present in the original, sending players in groups of four to battle the Null Sector.

Overwatch 2’s release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. For now, fans can satiate their demands by catching a first look at the game, with several of Overwatch’s premier streamers live at BlizzCon. See the robotic hordes and humongous bosses you will get to fight in the future for yourself.