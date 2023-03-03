VALORANT beat Overwatch 2 in adding this key feature—and OW2 players are upset

Riot yesterday announced plans to introduce a completely new way for players to compete in its tactical shooter VALORANT through an upcoming competitive system called Premier, and popular Overwatch players are already upset that Blizzard hasn’t introduced a similar system like it.

Despite coming out in 2020, four years after Overwatch, VALORANT has an incoming game mode that has made OW players jealous. The general idea behind Premier is that players who consistently stack up with their friends can do weekly challenges together and ultimately play in a tournament at their rank toward the end of a competitive season to help feed their competitive drive.

Related: Overwatch 2 season 3 is trying to entice you with these new reasons to play

The in-game tournament system is one that people like former OW pro Jonathan “Reinforce” Larsson and other content creators like Christopher “Jay3” Pavloff are perplexed by. Not because it’s coming to VALORANT, but because it’s coming to a game that is less than half as old as Overwatch first.

Dude I can't believe Valorant is getting an in-game tournament system.



I'm so jealous… https://t.co/J9GUVcnvRT — Jonathan Larsson (@Reinforce) March 2, 2023

Admitting his jealousy, Reinforce added that he “can’t believe” VALORANT is getting a game mode like that. Meanwhile, Jay3 chimed in by mentioning the official Overwatch account to see if Blizzard was “taking notes.”

Related: These are the most-played heroes in Overwatch 2

Blizzard made significant changes to Overwatch as the game transitioned to Overwatch 2, featuring changes to the game’s competitive modes. But instead of being innovative, developers largely seemed to move the game’s battle pass and competitive format to more closely mirror other successful titles.