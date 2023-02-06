Overwatch 2 season 3 is trying to entice you with these new reasons to play

There will be even more ways to earn rewards this season.

Heading into the third competitive season of Overwatch 2, developers at Blizzard Entertainment have made some changes to the game’s reward system.

The rework of Overwatch’s original model from a one-time purchase to a free game with a battle pass continues to receive criticism from players. The main complaints are that cosmetics are now too expensive under the new model, and the less frequent rewards don’t provide enough incentive to work through the entire battle pass.

It seems Blizzard has listened to players’ feedback with several new implementations for season three, including adjustments to skin pricing and more rewards that can be earned for free.

The most noticeable main change players of the original Overwatch will be delighted to see is that most of the 300 event skins from the original game are now available to purchase straight from the Hero Gallery in Overwatch 2.

These skins are all either Epic or Legendary tier, and since they will now always live on the Hero Gallery, they can be purchased at any time. If you’ve seen a teammate with a specific skin you have no idea how to get, it might pop up with these 300, yes, three hundred, skins that will now show up in the Hero Gallery. So go check all of your most-played heroes in the gallery and see if there is a cool new skin to purchase.

In addition to these skins now being available, the price of Legendary skins has also been lowered. Originally, Legendary skins cost 1,900 Credits in Overwatch 2. These original skins being added to the Hero Gallery will only cost 1,500 per Legendary.

And if that wasn’t enough, Blizzard is now giving players 1,500 Credits for free to spend as they wish. This means you can unlock one of these old Legendary skins for free when you log in to play today, so choose wisely.

In regards to the battle pass itself, Blizzard has added 10 more reward tiers to the free version of the battle pass. So even if you can’t afford it or don’t play the game enough to warrant finishing all 80 tiers of the battle pass, it now offers you a bit more than the initial free version launched in seasons one and two.

If you jump into the action for season three early enough, you will actually unlock the first five battle pass tiers right away when you log in, regardless of if you’ve opted for the free or paid battle pass.

For paid battle pass owners, they will receive an extra 500 Credits in addition to the 1,500 given to everyone for free.

There will also be many more events coming in season three, through which players will be able to earn even more free rewards. Upcoming events include celebrations for the Overwatch World Cup, Valentine’s Day, and the Overwatch tradition of PachiMarchi.

For the Overwatch World Cup, every player who logs in to Overwatch 2 will receive the Gold Medal weapon charm if they log in before Feb. 20.

The Loverwatch dating sim’s Cupid Hanzo will make an appearance as a free player icon during the Valentine’s Day event, and the PachiMarchi event will offer an Epic Roadhog skin for free as well upon completing certain challenges.

There will also be more exciting Twitch Drops this season as well, so make sure to stick around and capitalize on all of the ways to earn more cosmetics in Overwatch 2 this season.