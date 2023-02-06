Overwatch 2’s roster of heroes seems to be always growing, so there is always a new choice to be made when queuing up for some matches in Quick Play, Competitive, or anything else in-game.

The meta is always changing in OW2. With each passing update, seasonal content drop, and gameplay patch, there are changes made to the game’s heroes that have an effect on how many people are playing them, how often they’re played, and which modes they’re played in.

Here’s some recent information about the most-played heroes in Overwatch 2.

Most-played characters in Overwatch 2

Sadly, access to Overwatch 2’s API (Application Programming Interface) does not exist at this point in time several months after OW2’s release. In the past, player data could be tracked through the API to get detailed information about pick rates, maps, and any other gameplay facets you can think of.

There are some unofficial sources, however. The website Overbuff allows players to link their Battle.net account to their interface to get detailed stats. Through this, we can look at things like the pick rate for players who have given access to Overbuff.

Here’s what the meta looks like according to Overbuff’s recent pick rate information.

Most-played damage heroes in Overwatch 2 (February 2023)

Screengrab via Overbuff | Overall pick rate Screengrab via Overbuff | Competitive pick rate

Throughout all of OW2 players who’ve linked their accounts on Overbuff on PC, Genji is the most-played DPS hero as of Feb. 2023. The top five is rounded out by Cassidy, Soldier: 76, Widowmaker, and Hanzo.

These numbers are heavily skewed by Quick Play because the top-played DPS hero list in competitive play-only looks quite different. Sojourn is the most-played in Competitive, followed by Soldier: 76, Genji, Cassidy, and Junkrat to round out the top five.

Most-played tank heroes in Overwatch 2 (February 2023)

Screengrab via Overbuff | Overall pick rate Screengrab via Overbuff | Competitive pick rate

In overall pick rate, Reinhardt is a favorite across all modes and skill tiers. But in Competitive play, Orisa is currently the most popular pick among tank heroes. Roadhog is still on the list as well, as the stats are from the most recent month in the game. Even after his nerf, however, he’s still a popular choice for tank players.

Wrecking Ball brings up the rear with a paltry 0.67 percent pick rate in Competitive play.

Most-played support heroes in Overwatch 2 (February 2023)

Screengrab via Overbuff | Overall pick rate Screengrab via Overbuff | Competitive pick rate

For support heroes, there is a clear winner when it comes to a “must-pick” hero in basically all modes across the game. Everyone’s favorite grandma, Ana, is a dominant force in the game for her healing output and Biotic Grenade’s ability to prevent the enemy from healing for several seconds.

The support hero with the lowest pick rate, by far is Brigitte. The current meta prevents her from flourishing the way that she has in the past, and basically every other support is a better choice right now.