Tyler1 continues his toxic tirade in Overwatch 2

Tyler1’s volatility knows no bounds, and he’s proven that in the past week as he transitioned from his typical League of Legends content to tackle the newly released Overwatch 2.

League might still be his main game, but Tyler1 has spent more than 23 hours on his channel since OW2 launched doing sponsored streams for the game—and they’ve gone about as well as anyone who knows Tyler might imagine.

While he originally started his Overwatch 2 streams with a silence still on his account, his ban in text and voice chat ended last week, and it has been quite the adventure since.

There’s been an abundance of screaming, cursing, and general toxicity in games that he’s played. In the past day alone, there’s a handful of clips that have made the rounds on social media, showing just what it’s like to interact with Tyler1 in-game.

Though Overwatch isn’t necessarily known for having a player base that’s especially easy to get along with, Tyler1 has nicely nestled his way into the cesspool of gamers that almost seem to enjoy venting out all of their rage at random people online.

In one instance, Tyler1, playing Reinhardt, divulged that he doesn’t know the word “equivocal.” Although, his teammate, who used the word frustratingly, also seemed to not necessarily understand its meaning.

Equivocal is synonymous with words like ambiguous, vague, and cryptic. So perhaps Tyler’s angry teammate playing Reaper meant “equivalent,” but in their rage, they got things a bit mixed up.

On another occasion, Tyler’s patented aggressiveness was met with an equal amount of passive-aggressive behavior in voice comms. Doing his best to embody the quintessential “Genji that won’t stop asking for healing” cliché, Tyler once again frustrated his teammate.

As one round on Hollywood began, his teammate said that they “don’t mind” healing Tyler before suggesting that he is exhibiting the behaviors of a misogynistic slur, and Tyler clapped back in exactly the way you’d expect.

“So because I’m being a little aggressive you’re not healing me,” Tyler said. “So you’re not healing me. So you’re a baby.”

Last, and maybe funniest of all, Tyler was hit with one of the nastiest disses of all time. After a teammate said that Tyler, and everyone else on the team, was “terrible” at the game, Tyler told the toxic teammate to “shut up” because they are ranked Silver.

But that teammate ended up with the last laugh because not only was Tyler incorrect, he was incorrect in the most hilarious way possible. His teammate was ranked Bronze.