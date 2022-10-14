Tyler1’s sponsored Overwatch 2 stream went as well as you would expect

Popular Twitch streamer and avid League of Legends player Tyler1 ventured past his usual MOBA titled and into Blizzard’s recently released Overwatch 2 for a sponsored stream. Though the streamer brought his unabashed personality to this new title, it did not fare very well for the sponsors.

Tyler1’s name is inseparably tied to Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends. Previously known as one of the most toxic players to ever touch League of Legends, Tyler1 has since become one of the game’s most prominent faces. Since returning from his nearly three-year ban, the Twitch streamer has hosted official Riot broadcasted events, competed on the LCS stage, and far more.

On his personal channel, Tyler1 overwhelmingly continues to play League of Legends, making up 88.7-percent of his overall broadcast time per Twitch Tracker. The streamer decided to venture to another title for a sponsored stream for Blizzard’s recently released hero FPS, Overwatch 2.

Likely aware of his infamous reputation, Blizzard appeared to put several language limitations on the content creator for the duration of his sponsored stream. Though confident in his ability to avoid profanity, Tyler1 was temporarily silenced in-game due to apparent team chat toxicity.

Diligent to conduct his obligated ad reads for Overwatch 2, Tyler1 perhaps read more than he was intended to out loud for his chat, though to his credit, the streamer did follow Blizzard’s script notes. The first stream to break months-long streaks of League of Legends, Tyler1’s entry into Overwatch 2 was one to remember for fans, even if his Blizzard sponsors may not feel the same way.