This unthinkable Overwatch 2 payload stall tactic is so dumb, it’s brilliant

Over the nearly seven years since Overwatch’s release, players have conceived countless strategies for stymying their opponents’ efforts at completing various objectives—and stall tactics are often one of the best ways to win games in the margins.

But this weekend, one Zenyatta player unlocked a new impressive way to stall his opponents during a match on the hybrid map Numbani shortly after the team reached the second checkpoint.

Instead of engaging in the teamfight that was taking place just in front of the cart, this Zenyatta player flanked around the enemy team silently, because he floats instead of walking. Hopping down on top of the payload, this Zenyatta player seemed to go unnoticed despite being in the middle of the enemy team.

As Zenyatta landed and went beside the payload, the player started to execute the “Meditate” emote, which has no definitive end to it and can be continued for however long a player likes. Doing the emote gave the player a low profile next to the cart that was not moving specifically because the Zenyatta player was contesting the payload.

Somehow, despite the payload’s stalled status, players from the other team continued to poke and prod at the Zenyatta’s teammates who were a short distance away from the payload. Without needing to step forward themselves, most of the Zen’s teammates were able to hide around a corner and stay alive while also shooting back at the enemy.

The video for the bold strategy lasted about 30 seconds, and it’s unclear exactly how it ended. While the Zenyatta player almost assuredly was executed once the enemy caught onto their tactics, the stall timing was certainly something to behold.