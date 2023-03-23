Overwatch 2 player may have just broken the world record for longest payload back cap

Anyone that’s played enough Overwatch 2 has seen a team get a little bit overzealous when they start to snowball a teamfight win into getting more and more eliminations.

The team will slowly start to edge closer and closer to the enemy team’s spawn, and on payload maps especially, they might just forget that the payload even exists. Bloodthirsty and looking to prove that they’re not as bad at the game as a toxic teammate from a previous game implied, players sometimes treat competitive matches more like Team Deathmatch than an objective-based game.

This week a Tracer player looked to take advantage of his enemies pushing so far forward, and as he neared the payload, he realized that he could get a little bit of free real estate by moving it as he stood behind his opponents.

Initially, the player said in voice comms that they were just looking to get a little bit of free space while he could. The goal was likely to get opponents to notice the payload was moving and draw them away from his team’s spawn so that his teammates could get out of the spawn camping situation that they found themselves in.

As he started to move the payload from the 36.63 meter mark, however, the player realized that no one was coming. Over the course of a full minute, This player took the cart to the 113-meter mark to capture the checkpoint on the hybrid map Midtown.

While sneaky back caps aren’t entirely uncommon in Overwatch, taking a payload that far without getting noticed at all is on another level as far as impressive captures go, and it’s just a little bit more evidence that keeping your head on a swivel and having game objective awareness is critical.