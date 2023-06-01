This one character Overwatch fans would remove from the game is actually not a hero

You may not be all that surprised by this one.

Overwatch 2 has a wide array of heroes with various abilities, and while that diversity is a large part of the game’s appeal, it also leads to a bunch of hated heroes too.

The one-shot potential of heroes like Widowmaker and Hanzo makes them especially irritating to play against for many players, and at times, developers have nerfed heroes like Roadhog and Doomfist into the ground because of how frustrating it could be to play against them.

But in a recent social media thread, it seems like many players are in agreement on the one character that needed to be taken out of the picture in Overwatch 2, and it isn’t one you’ll find in the hero gallery—it’s Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

The Activision Blizzard boss has long been a notorious figure among gamers, and he regularly receives some blame from fans when the business side of the company negatively affected their favorite games, like Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft.

Whether it’s the cancellation of certain PvE plans that Blizzard promised years ago for Overwatch 2 or toxic workplace claims, Kotick is the face of Activision Blizzard. And that face is viewed far more negatively than positively, and OW players made that abundantly clear in this particular social media thread.

With some fans calling him a “cancer of the gaming industry” or “the scummiest person alive,” other gamers provide more nuanced contextual evidence to explain perceived “predatory monetization practices” by Blizzard. Meanwhile, Kotick is also often viewed as an executive that overly prioritizes revenue over fan experience, which, while unsurprising, is extraordinarily upsetting to fans.

