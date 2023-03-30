This forgotten Cassidy trick can help you land the perfect Deadeye in Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment introduced a series of new features to shake up the meta when Overwatch 2 launched in October last year, giving players new ways to dominate their matches and maximize their favorite hero’s potential. But sometimes, old tricks are unparalleled when looking to turn the tide of a fight. Cassidy, for one, hasn’t been affected by balance changes since Overwatch 2 released, and players still find unique ways to play him.

That’s what a player showcased in a compilation on Reddit yesterday. He showed off a forgotten Cassidy trick which allows him to reach high places he shouldn’t be able to reach otherwise.

In the video, the player uses his Combat Roll while jumping to access higher vantage points on the map. In the first clip below, this trick allows him to bag two kills after chasing his enemies, as well as a game-changing Deadeye on Antarctica. He showed a dozen of other places this trick can be used as well.

The rolling trick to jump higher isn’t always easy to complete. Players have to find the perfect timing when using the ability. But once you’ve got the hang of it, this move can allow you to perform highly-efficient Deadeyes and quick flanks behind enemy lines to take out healers.

Although this isn’t a new trick, it’s definitely worth taking into consideration when queueing up for your next match.