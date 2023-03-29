Kiriko trick lets players hack into Sombra teleport in Overwatch 2

There’s nothing more satisfying than getting the perfect timing, even if it ends up not being very useful in the end. An Overwatch 2 player on Kiriko recently inadvertently showed off a neat trick that players can use in their future matches.

In the clip shared on the Overwatch subreddit earlier today, the Kiriko player sees their Sombra teammate up ahead fall to critical health status and looks to use her Swift Step ability to teleport forward and provide aid. But Kiriko activates Swift Step right as Sombra activates her Translocator.

The timing ends up with both Kiriko and Sombra teleporting back to Sombra’s Translocator anchor located at the backlines, which left the Kiriko player stunned as this was not a coordinated ability. Unfortunately, it also took Kiriko away from the active fight around the payload, leaving the player’s team without one of their support players for a few moments.

Related: The best heroes to play alongside Kiriko in Overwatch 2

It’s worth noting that the timing window is incredibly small and hard to hit. One user in the comments pointed to a video made by content creator KarQ back in November, in which KarQ and a friend try and recreate the trick. Even in a controlled environment with no enemies around, KarQ said that it took them and their friend roughly 20 minutes to get the timing down.

This isn’t the only documented instance of weird timing-based Kiriko teleports associated with her Swift Step. A Kiriko player back in January found themselves sent back to a spawn point when they used Swift Step toward an Echo player who was (via their ultimate) transforming from D.Va back into herself.

The Kiriko/Sombra trick is neat in concept, but there are not a ton of obvious viable uses for it, on top of it being really, really hard to pull off. But if you’ve found a masterful use for it, we’d love to see it.