This 5-year-old plays Overwatch better than my teammates when I solo queue ranked

When I hop into ranked Overwatch 2 games, I find a ton of players that could use a lot more practicing, whether it’s their gameplay or the mental fortitude the video game requires. And to make matters worse for those players who can pour hundreds of hours into the game and still frustrate their teammates, there is actually a five-year-old who likely can play tank better than them.

Thanks to a Reddit thread posted on May 31, an older sibling decided to get their five-year-old younger brother hooked on Overwatch 2 early. Putting them on Orisa, some of the plays the child managed to pull off were impressive. Heck, they might even be better than some of the tanks I get matched up with on ranked.

While the post was locked due to the quality of the gameplay being relatively low, you can still tell what the Orisa does well, at least, for a new player who is also probably in kindergarten. Some of the mistakes can be forgiven, like traveling in circles and his aim being relatively off.

At the same time, he tries to kill Brigitte, almost manages to spear her with Orisa’s Javelin, and helps his team around the objective in Control. These things might seem simple for experienced players, but as we’ve even seen at the highest levels, forgetting about the point is a classic mistake. Impressively, this literal child didn’t pull a C9.

Some of the Redditors in the replies to the post echo the positives from which the child can take to learn. From tracking enemies to going to the point on Nepal and almost landing a Javelin, there is an element of understanding the game. This is probably at a low rank and on quick play, but that doesn’t mean that he looks completely lost in the gameplay.

One of the funnier replies in the thread mentioned giving the younger brother “a steady diet of 5 hours of comp a day” to keep him improving, if that’s what he wants. If it is, the steady climb could lead him to be the GOAT of Overwatch 2 by 12 years old, or at least a competent ranked player. That would be a nice change from the constant stream of leavers, disconnects, and genuinely clueless players I see in my ranked games.

