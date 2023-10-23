These Overwatch 2 skin ideas would make the perfect Halloween additions

Spooky scary Overwatch skins.

Halloween skins for Brigitte, Sombra, and Ana
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 cosmetics have become a core part of the game’s aesthetic philosophy, especially around seasonal holidays, and while Blizzard has dished up some good ones, players have taken it upon themselves to make even more exciting concepts.

One player compiled as many as 20 of these fan-made skins today, all themed around Halloween, and we have to say they’re incredible.

These skins are so high quality it’s pretty difficult to distinguish them from official Blizzard announcements. Nearly all Overwatch 2 heroes feature and each follows the same horrifying Halloween vibe, meaning there are loads of vampires as well as others that invoke a sense of dread, from “Blazing Carnage Junker Queen” with its infernal malice to “Nun Assassin Widowmaker”—these skins have got it all.

What Halloween skins do you want/dream of for next year?
byu/reticenthuman inOverwatch

Players across the Oct. 22 thread seemed to be in a state of confusion, unable to pick out their absolute favorite. When it came time to decide, one awestruck Overwatch gamer simply declared they wanted “all of ’em… they just too damn good for my indecisive mind.”

Others, however, had no such difficulty. “Plague doctor zen just looks so goddamn good,” said another. Some even fell in love with Junker Queen, which may be the real horror of the thread: “That junker queen skin melted my heart away.”

Blazing Carnage Junker Queen concept art by artist Sojo Chan.
Image via Reddit
Plague Doctor Zenyatta skin concept art by Nicolas Amarilla.
Image via Reddit

Looking through them all, I can certainly see why one would go for the excellent Plague Doctor Zenyatta skin. Zenyatta is perhaps one of the best healers in all of Overwatch 2, and it’s excellent food for thought to imagine him in 14th-century Italy throwing around floating healing vials. The amount of detail in these concept arts really makes one think: why isn’t Blizzard making content this good? Perhaps we’ll never know.

In my opinion, out of all the skins, two stand out: Scarecrow Roadhog and Junkrat. The former is a giant bale heap carrying around a sickle and a bone saw-looking shotgun. All the little details come to form a phantasmagorical giant with murderous intent.

Scarecrow Junkrat, on the other hand, reminds me of the Jeepers Creepers film franchise, where a terrifying scarecrow comes to life to haunt weary travelers. The steampunk aesthetic of fire and smoke coming out of his hat and gun, combined with a Victorian outfit and trademark scarecrow looks, make me want to petition Blizzard right now.

Scarecrow Roadhog skin concept art by artist Ann Cochran.
Image via Reddit
Scarecrow Junkrat skin concept art by artist Moreno Dinisio.
Image via Reddit

The Halloween season is in full swing now, and many games have released full horror events, including Overwatch 2. The chances are slim we’ll ever get any of these, with fans suggesting Blizzard would need a year to develop even just one.

But, a man can dream, and I surely hope one day the Overwatch devs will grace us with genuinely high-quality cosmetics. Until then, posts like these are all we’ve got.

