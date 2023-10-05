When does the Halloween Terror event start in Overwatch 2 season 7?

Halloween Terror is one of the most popular events in Overwatch 2, and following the trailer for season seven, it’s clear that this year’s edition might be one of the most loaded in the game’s history.

With an abundance of creative horrifying skins available in season seven to go along with a brand new limited-time Diablo-inspired game mode, the Halloween Terror event this year has a lot for players to look forward to. So when do we get to hope in?

When does Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event begin?

The Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror event will begin as soon as season seven starts on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Based on the release time of previous seasons, players should expect the event to start sometime in the afternoon around 1pm CT. It usually takes a little while for servers to rollover to new content so I recommend being patient and maybe even waiting until 1:30 or 2pm to log in to avoid any bugginess.

Once season seven’s servers are live, players will be able to take part in Overwatch 2’s latest crossover with Diablo that includes the new Trials of Sanctuary game mode. The event will also include the return of the two previous Halloween Terror game modes—Junkenstein’s Revenge and Wrath of the Bride.

Event-specific challenges will reward players with extra battle pass experience, Overwatch credits, and Halloween cosmetics. Meanwhile, players will be able to use their freshly earned OW credits in the limited-time Halloween Terror Credits Shop that will have returning skins, as well as a new spinoff of the rare Demon Hunter Sombra skin that has been dubbed “Gilded Hunter.”

The Halloween Terror event will run for three weeks until Nov. 1, but the limited-time shop will stay open for another week after the event ends, officially closing on Nov. 7.

About the author