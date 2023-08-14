Tepid arrival for Overwatch 2 Invasion update has players questioning its worth

Overwatch 2’s Invasion update has left the community wanting more today—but for all the wrong reasons, with the player base taking aim at the all-new PvE mode and its $15 price tag.

Players are suggesting their hard-earned cash is worth at least a little more than what Blizzard provided through the highly-billed Aug. 10 update. Gamers can purchase the Invasion story missions with the Season Six battle pass as part of the bundle, however, you cannot play the freshest PvE experience individually.

This has led the OW2 community to pull out their pitchforks and protest its value on Aug 14. While some players have enjoyed the gameplay, it seems for a larger portion of the Overwatch player base, the August update just doesn’t cut the mustard.

Players are instead claiming it was worth a fraction of the cost, and while you do get the battle pass with the bundle, people wished they could get it individually. Unfortunately for OW coin holders, you’re also unable to purchase the bundle via that particular in-game currency—which rubbed some gamers the wrong way.

The Invasion story missions also seemed to provide too little for a collection of players. One OW2 gamer called it a “drop of water when you are in a drought,” pointing to its lack of replayability as their main complaint.

It seems the Invasion update hasn’t been the success Blizzard hoped.

On top of that, August’s tepid new update has also failed to change the discourse surrounding Overwatch 2’s Steam debut. As soon as the August date arrived, OW2’s Steam page was inundated with overwhelmingly negative reviews.

The Blizzard developers had hoped this big Invasion release would go some distance to turning around OW2’s declining player engagement, and it may well have succeeded, but not in the way they’d imagined. We’ll just have to wait and see if Blizzard provides any updates relating to OW2’s success following this update.

