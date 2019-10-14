This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Team Hong Kong confirmed today that they’ll compete at the 2019 Overwatch World Cup next month despite the recent controversy between Blizzard and the Hong Kong community

The past few months have been very challenging for Team Hong Kong, according to the organization. The team said it was hard to stay focused on its Overwatch program, especially after what happened between Blizzard and Hong Kong with the recent ban of Hearthstone pro Chung “Blitzchung” Ng Wai.

“After a deep discussion with our players, we believe that the chance to represent Hong Kong spirit and values on the global stage is too valuable to give up,” Team Hong Kong said. “While it could be more comfortable for us to shy away from this event, we believe it is more important now than ever to ensure that everyone sees the faces of players on our team; the faces of Hong Kong people proud of representing their community.”

Blizzard initially banned Blitzchung for one year after he said the slogan of the Hong Kong protests during a post-game interview on the official Hearthstone Taiwan livestream. But three days ago, Blizzard reduced Blitzchung’s ban to six months.

Fans can support Team Hong Kong at the 2019 Overwatch World Cup from Nov. 1 to 2 during BlizzCon.