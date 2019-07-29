This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Great North apparently believes in the old adage “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Team Canada revealed its final seven-player roster, along with five alternates, for the 2019 Overwatch World Cup today. The team is full of familiar faces and the final roster is the exact same as the lineup from the 2018 Overwatch World Cup.

Canada is banking on its usual level of Overwatch League star power to bring glory and pride to the country. Brady “Agilities” Girardi of the Los Angeles Valiant, Lane “Surefour” Roberts of the Los Angeles Gladiators, and Liam “Mangachu” Campbell of the Toronto Defiant make up the final roster’s all-star DPS lineup. Hitscan DPS “Akaydia” is the alternate for the team.

Chris “Bani” Benell of the Houston Outlaws will play main support for Team Canada. William “Crimzo” Hernandez of Team Envy, part of North American Overwatch Contenders, will fill the role of flex support. Blake “Zholik” Solberg of NA Contenders team GRUNTo Esports and Travis “AutumnSouls” Letwiniuk, flex support for Harrisburg University’s esports team, will be alternates for the support duo.

Infamous streamer and former Overwatch League player Félix “xQc” Lengyel returns for his third year as Team Canada’s main tank. Lucas “NotE” Meissner of the Dallas Fuel will be filling the off-tank role. Shayne “Chayne” La Rocque of North American Contenders team Bermuda and off-tank Walid “Mouffin” Bassal are this year’s tank alternates.

Team Canada has valid reasons for not making any changes to the 2018 lineup. In the 2018 Overwatch World Cup, they took home the bronze medal. After an upset win against Team France in the quarterfinals, Team Canada lost to a dominant Team China. They took down Team United Kingdom in the bronze match to win their third-place trophy.

The Overwatch World Cup begins at BlizzCon on Nov. 1.