Tanks a lot: OWL tank skins go on sale in Overwatch 2

Since the massive switch from six-vs-six to five-vs-five when the original Overwatch game fully transitioned into the Overwatch 2 sequel, the tank position has become so much more important, from casual games all the way up to professional Overwatch League matches.

For players who have been watching and wanting to support the OWL players and teams while playing the pivotal tank position, now’s the time. Tank skin bundles for all 20 league teams have been added to the OWL section of the storefront, giving players the opportunity to pick up items at a discount if bought together.

Each bundle features the team skin for Ramattra, Sigma, and Doomfist, plus the weapon charm for each team. Typically, three OWL skins plus the weapon charm would cost 550 OWL tokens, but for a limited time, players can get this tank bundle for only 350. If you already own some of these skins for a certain team, the discount will still be applied to the remaining items.

The bundles don’t include OWL team skins for each tank, but players can purchase team skins for D.Va, Junker Queen, Orisa, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Winston, Wrecking Ball, and Zarya separately from each team store for 150 OWL tokens each.

OWL tokens can be purchased outright with real money or earned by watching live OWL matches at the rate of five tokens earned per hour watched. Unfortunately, players won’t be able to earn OWL tokens by watching live matches for a while until the next stage of the 2023 season. Tokens can be earned from watching “select encore matches” on the official OWL YouTube account, though.