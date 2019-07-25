Symmetra is buffed in the July 24 Overwatch PTR update

A new Overwatch Public Test Realm update went live yesterday only a day after Sigma was released in it.

Blizzard revealed all changes the patch’s notes on its forums. Unlike the July 23 update, this one brought a few balance adjustments to a few Overwatch heroes that could go to the main server in the future.

Symmetra received a small buff. Her teleporter cooldown decreased from 15 seconds to 12 seconds, and the re-use time for all allied players decreased from 1.5 seconds to one second. That means Symmetra can place her teleporter more often and that her allies can use it faster than before. This can allow squishy offensive characters to have their mobility increased and to safely attack opponents before going back to the portal.

D.Va also got a bit stronger, but only in her Pilot form. When she has no mecha, her ultimate cost to recall it will now be 12 percent lower, which means she will need to hit fewer shots or wait less to go back to her mecha. Blizzard didn’t change anything in her mecha ultimate.

Wrecking Ball’s ultimate ability Minefield received a small nerf to its projectile speed, which went down from 13 to 12. This means that the mines will travel less than before, so the overall radius of the minefield will decrease a little.

Sombra was the last hero hit by a nerf in this PTR update. Her ultimate EMP now takes 0.35 seconds to activate after the player’s input, going up from 0.20. This might not sound like a lot, but it could be enough time for opponents to eliminate her mid-cast.

Blizzard also deployed some bug fixes. An exploit that allowed Sigma to throw double or triple the number of projectiles with his standard fire is now fixed so he can only throw two at a time.

You can check out all changes in the patch notes. These adjustments may or may not be implemented in the live servers when the next update is live.