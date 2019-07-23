This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

A new Overwatch Public Test Realm update went live today. It includes the addition of the game’s latest hero, the volatile tank Sigma.

Overwatch’s development team has already revealed all of Sigma’s abilities during a special livestream with former Overwatch League player Brandon “Seagull” Larned. Right after the stream, Blizzard pushed Sigma live on the PTR to all players, who can now test him in the training mode or in any other game mode.

This PTR patch brought some minor changes along with the addition of Sigma.

Quick Play now also has the new Role Queue feature enabled so players can practice for ranked. This feature forces each team to have two supports, two tanks, and two offensive heroes, which is a way Blizzard found to hinder certain team compositions like GOATS that became too oppressive and dominant in the Overwatch meta. It’s unclear from the patch notes if Quick Play with Role Queue will be enforced or if it’ll be something players can choose to enable or disable.

Blizzard is now letting players give endorsements to each other in additional game modes like Mystery Heroes, No Limits, and Deathmatch, as well as in PvE modes like Uprising and Storm Rising.

If you’re into creating modes in the Overwatch Workshop, Blizzard is adding more options for tracking down and changing healing. Players can now specify events and actions for players who dealt and received healing and refer to healers and healees in the Value field.

There were no other hero changes in that update. All bug fixes included in the patch are either minor or issues that were exclusive to the previous PTR update, so they shouldn’t change anything compared to the game’s current version on the live servers.

You can check out the full patch notes on BlizzTrack.