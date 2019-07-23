Sigma is live on Overwatch PTR

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch fans, say thank you to Brandon “Seagull” Larned. Overwatch‘s newest hero, Sigma, is now live to play on Overwatch‘s Public Test Realm (PTR). He’s been revealed as a tank hero with multiple gravity-defying abilities.

Game director Jeff Kaplan joined former Overwatch League player Seagull for a special stream at the Blizzard headquarters. The two went through Sigma’s abilities in the practice arena before the rest of the development team offered to open the PTR early as a birthday gift to Seagull.

Players can now access Sigma in addition to the Role Queue beta that’s on the PTR. A “No Limits” mode has been added so that everyone can try Sigma at once and get into some absolutely chaotic barrier-throwing.

Sigma’s abilities include a barrier that can be thrown in front of him. The distance can be controlled with the right-click. His primary fire is the Hyperspheres, two orbs that can bounce and inflict damage on enemies. He can also throw a large boulder at enemies and absorb damage using a black hole.

The most exciting update is his ultimate ability, which creates a circle of gravity on the floor of the playing field. Sigma can then lift every character in that circle and slam them down. While he casts the ability, he can float into the air and use it for mobility.

Although Sigma is live on the PTR, it may take a few weeks for him to come to the live Overwatch servers while the developers tweak his abilities.