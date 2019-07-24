Sigma multiple primary fire exploit discovered in Overwatch PTR

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch’s newest hero Sigma has sent shockwaves throughout the community. The tank’s skillset revolves around powerful projectile absorption and disruptive crowd control abilities.

Sigma isn’t really a damage dealer, but one enterprising player has already found ways to multiply his damage output.

r/Overwatch – SIGMA double burst damage. (BUG)

One player described an exploit that doubles Sigma’s primary fire in a video shared on Reddit. By immediately clicking his secondary fire button after the primary, the player was able to release four Hyperspheres instead of two. This brings the damage of a direct hit from 120 to 240, allowing Sigma to one-shot a large portion of the heroes in the game.

With macros set up, the player was able to reliably shoot out five to six orbs, increasing the damage even more. The caveat here? Sigma loses his main shielding ability, thereby greatly reducing his tank potential. But who needs defense if all your opponents are dead?

Of course, as with any new hero release, enterprising users have found ways to push Sigma to his limits. One player found out that his ultimate can make opponents go so high above the ground that the game senses them as out of the payload zone, thus winning the game in overtime.

Brandon “Seagull” Larned also showed off the hero’s potential, using all of his abilities perfectly to prevent himself from dying while getting three kills.

Blizzard likely didn’t intend for its newest tank hero to be capable of such high burst damage, but it shouldn’t be too long before this exploit gets fixed. In the meantime, you can enjoy one-shotting enemies with Sigma in the Overwatch PTR.